The first trailer for the much-anticipated Avatar sequel, titled Avatar: The Way of Water, has just dropped online after a long-ass wait.

The flick stars Sam Worthington as Jake Scully along with Zoe Saldaña as Na’vi Neytiri.

New cast members include Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement and Edie Falco.

Have a peek at the trailer below:

The long-awaited sequel comes more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, director James Cameron said: “The big issue is: are we going to make any damn money? Big, expensive films have got to make a lot of money. We’re in a new world post-Covid, post-streaming. Maybe those [box office] numbers will never be seen again. Who knows? It’s all a big roll of the dice.”

Meanwhile Winslet told Variety: “When Jim asked me if I would do the films with him, I asked him to describe the character.”

“He said, “Well, she’s basically the female leader of a water tribe. And I immediately said, “YES! YES!” I’m happy with anything to do with water. Then to discover that I had an opportunity to learn how to free dive and breath-hold to play the role. It was incredible. So I trained for about a month and was able to really hold my breath for a very long time.”

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in December.