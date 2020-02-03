After months of teasing, baiting, sleuthing, and various other doings, officials at Channel Ten have finally lifted the lid on the full cast of Australian Survivor: All Stars, which is finally on the air right now, as we speak, at long, long last.

We already knew a handful of the cast of returning players – Tarzan the lime farmer, Nick the season one snake, David the Golden God of season four – but now we finally know just who in the blue hell got coaxed back to Fiji to have another crack at outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting everyone else.

Despite just four seasons of past contestants to draw on, the All Stars cast is insanely stacked, with handfuls from each season present.

There’s two prior winners in the bunch, as well as equal handfuls of strong boys, stronger women, devious characters, and wholesome socialisers.

Idol fiends and challenge beasts abound in this lot, folks. Here’s exactly who is back in the game in 2020.

SEASON 1

PHOEBE TIMMINS

Original finish: 14th place, did not make merge. 31 days.

Original finish: 14th place, did not make merge. 31 days. NICK IADANZA

Original finish: 11th place. 37 days.

BROOKE JOWETT

Original finish: 7th place. 45 days.

Original finish: 7th place. 45 days. FLICK EGGINTON

Original finish: 4th place. 53 days.

Original finish: 4th place. 53 days. LEE CARSELDINE

Original finish: Runner-up, lost final vote 8-1. 55 days.

SEASON 2

TARZAN HERLAAR

Original finish: 21st place, did not make merge. 11 days.

Original finish: 21st place, did not make merge. 11 days. JACQUI PATTERSON

Original finish: 17th place, did not make merge. 22 days.

Original finish: 17th place, did not make merge. 22 days. A.K. KNIGHT

Original finish: 15th place, did not make merge. 28 days.

Original finish: 15th place, did not make merge. 28 days. HENRY NICHOLSON

Original finish: 10th place. 40 days.

Original finish: 10th place. 40 days. LOCKY GILBERT

Original finish: 5th place. 49 days.

Original finish: 5th place. 49 days. MICHELLE DOUGAN

Original finish: 4th place. 52 days.

Original finish: 4th place. 52 days. JERICHO MALABONGA

Original finish: Winner, won final vote 6-3. 55 days.

SEASON 3: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS I

MOANA HOPE

Original finish: 19th place, did not make merge. 16 days.

Original finish: 19th place, did not make merge. 16 days. ZACH KOZYRSKI

Original finish: 17th place, did not make merge. 22 days.

Original finish: 17th place, did not make merge. 22 days. LYDIA LASSILA

Original finish: 12th place, did not make jury. 32 days.

Original finish: 12th place, did not make jury. 32 days. MAT ROGERS

Original finish: 9th place. 37 days.

Original finish: 9th place. 37 days. SHONEE FAIRFAX

Original finish: 4th place. 47 days.

Original finish: 4th place. 47 days. SHARN COOMBES

Original finish: Runner-up, lost final vote 5-4. 50 days.

Original finish: Runner-up, lost final vote 5-4. 50 days. SHANE GOULD

Original finish: Winner, won final vote 5-4. 50 days.

SEASON 4: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS II

DAVID GENAT

Original finish: 10th place. 34 days.

Original finish: 10th place. 34 days. JOHN EASTOE

Original finish: 9th place. 36 days.

Original finish: 9th place. 36 days. DAISY RICHARDSON

Original finish: 8th place. 41 days.

Original finish: 8th place. 41 days. ABBEY HOLMES

Original finish: 5th place. 46 days.

Original finish: 5th place. 46 days. HARRY HILLS

Original finish: 3rd place. 49 days.

Survivor: All Stars is on tomorrow and Wednesday night this week. Let’s bloody GO.