After months of teasing, baiting, sleuthing, and various other doings, officials at Channel Ten have finally lifted the lid on the full cast of Australian Survivor: All Stars, which is finally on the air right now, as we speak, at long, long last.
We already knew a handful of the cast of returning players – Tarzan the lime farmer, Nick the season one snake, David the Golden God of season four – but now we finally know just who in the blue hell got coaxed back to Fiji to have another crack at outwitting, outplaying, and outlasting everyone else.
Despite just four seasons of past contestants to draw on, the All Stars cast is insanely stacked, with handfuls from each season present.
There’s two prior winners in the bunch, as well as equal handfuls of strong boys, stronger women, devious characters, and wholesome socialisers.
Idol fiends and challenge beasts abound in this lot, folks. Here’s exactly who is back in the game in 2020.
SEASON 1
- PHOEBE TIMMINS
Original finish: 14th place, did not make merge. 31 days.
- NICK IADANZA
Original finish: 11th place. 37 days.
- BROOKE JOWETT
Original finish: 7th place. 45 days.
- FLICK EGGINTON
Original finish: 4th place. 53 days.
- LEE CARSELDINE
Original finish: Runner-up, lost final vote 8-1. 55 days.
SEASON 2
- TARZAN HERLAAR
Original finish: 21st place, did not make merge. 11 days.
- JACQUI PATTERSON
Original finish: 17th place, did not make merge. 22 days.
- A.K. KNIGHT
Original finish: 15th place, did not make merge. 28 days.
- HENRY NICHOLSON
Original finish: 10th place. 40 days.
- LOCKY GILBERT
Original finish: 5th place. 49 days.
- MICHELLE DOUGAN
Original finish: 4th place. 52 days.
- JERICHO MALABONGA
Original finish: Winner, won final vote 6-3. 55 days.
SEASON 3: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS I
- MOANA HOPE
Original finish: 19th place, did not make merge. 16 days.
- ZACH KOZYRSKI
Original finish: 17th place, did not make merge. 22 days.
- LYDIA LASSILA
Original finish: 12th place, did not make jury. 32 days.
- MAT ROGERS
Original finish: 9th place. 37 days.
- SHONEE FAIRFAX
Original finish: 4th place. 47 days.
- SHARN COOMBES
Original finish: Runner-up, lost final vote 5-4. 50 days.
- SHANE GOULD
Original finish: Winner, won final vote 5-4. 50 days.
SEASON 4: CHAMPIONS vs CONTENDERS II
- DAVID GENAT
Original finish: 10th place. 34 days.
- JOHN EASTOE
Original finish: 9th place. 36 days.
- DAISY RICHARDSON
Original finish: 8th place. 41 days.
- ABBEY HOLMES
Original finish: 5th place. 46 days.
- HARRY HILLS
Original finish: 3rd place. 49 days.
Survivor: All Stars is on tomorrow and Wednesday night this week. Let’s bloody GO.Image: Supplied