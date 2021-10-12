Seven has today announced that it’s rebooting iconique Aussie competition shows, Australian Idol and My Kitchen Rules (MKR).

Australian Idol was one of the first big Aussie singing series which ran for seven seasons from 2003 to 2009 on Network Ten and brought us the likes of Guy Sebastian, Shannon Noll, Jessica Mauboy and more ‘yuge names.

The show’s judges included Marcia Hines, Dicko, and Mark Holden. No idea if they’re returning, but we’ll see.

Details about the return of Aussie Idol are pretty scarce at the mo, all we know is that it’s returning in 2022.

As for MKR, the cooking show ran for 11 seasons on Seven, from 2010 to 2020 before taking a break this year.

Not to worry, mates, that crackpot Pete Evans isn’t returning for the series, nor is Manu Fieldel, for that matter. The revamp will feature a new set of judges who are yet to be announced.

Seven Network Director of Programming, Angus Ross, said of MKR’s return: “The return of My Kitchen Rules is particularly exciting for us and for viewers. It was the biggest show on TV for many years and we’re taking it back to its roots. We don’t want to give away too much right now, but it will be the original and the best My Kitchen Rules, reinvented for 2022.”

Other exciting announcements include a Big Brother All-Star-style series, which features 10 new Housemates, and a bunch of returning Housemates from previous seasons. Not just from the revamped series, but also from the OG series which kicked off in the noughties.

Basically 2022 is gonna be a big noughties nostalgia year. We love to see it!