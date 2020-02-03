After officially splitting with Vanessa Hudgens in mid-January, Austin Butler has made a return to social media and we’re very glad we’ve got another strong jawline back in our eternal scrolling.

It’s the first post the 28-year-old has made on Insta since October last year and tbh I wish I had that level of self-control. Also, I wish I could pull off a pair of baby pink slacks as Austin does here. Like, look at this bullshit I’m so impressed and envious.

He hasn’t captioned it, but I truly don’t think this one really needs it because of those pants, man. I can’t take my mind off them.

Though he hasn’t chucked any words below his first post in nearly four months, keen eyes have noticed that Vanessa’s good pal and High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale commented with a bunch of fire emojis. Not sure if that’s something Ashley’s doing to go full Hyacinth Bucket and keep up appearances or what, but it’s nice to know that after nine years of being together, he seemingly hasn’t lost a friendship with Ashley in the divorce.

Vanessa’s been living her best life on her own account, including fab highlights like getting right around the #thirstythursday content (as if you wouldn’t if you were her, right?), copping an adorable new sunflower tattoo on a spot that would be 1. an absolute bitch to get done and 2. an absolute bitch to heal, and being literally picked up by Shaq at the Super Bowl.

Well, while we’re here, let’s just have a good perve on the insta posts from Austin Butler, shall we? Don’t lie to me, it’s what you’re all here for anyway. Take a moment away from life and get a good look, he’s a handsome man, you can’t argue that.

Man, remember when he was a sweet lil’ blonde babe? Yeah, me too.

Or when he had long hair?

Yeah, same.

Anyway, more of this in 2020 please, Austin Butler. Good to have that jawline back in my feed.