Austin Butler has recounted leaving the ELVIS set in tears after being “heckled” by director Baz Luhrmann and multiple film executives and how very DARE they!

Speaking to VMAN magazine for his glorious covershoot, Austin revealed it all went down during their first trip to RCA Studio B in Nashville.

Austin shared that in order to get “as close to performing as possible,” Baz brought all the executives “into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin,’… and he told them to heckle me. So then they were making fun of me and stuff while I was singing.”

I’m sorry, what???

He said it’s all sweet though and explained it away by saying there was a reason behind it… I don’t think so, hun.

“When we were filming this moment, when Elvis [Presley] first goes on stage and he’s getting heckled by the audience, I knew what that felt like,” he said, adding “I went home in tears that night. I really did.”

That aside, Austin said working on the film was “laid back, playful.”

“I was so nervous, and we were recording on actual equipment that Elvis recorded ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ on,” he told the magazine.

“We got down there and it was not that at all. We were recording old school, where all the musicians—and these are the best musicians in the world; our guitar player had actually played guitar with Scotty Moore, who was Elvis’s guitar player—we were recording the entire song.”

While I have yas, please do yourselves a favour and check out the covershoot!

DREAMY. AS. FUCK.

Also check out our sweet chat with Austin:

Imagine making that sweet angel cry?

APOLOGISE TO AUSTIN BUTLER, PLS!