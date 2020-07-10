In some gentle Friday content for you all, people on Twitter are sharing their personal, not-at-all-scientific yardstick on what it is about someone else’s home that signifies they’re rich. Maybe it’s something they saw in a rich’s friend’s house or something they’ve picked up on in chats with well-off mates as adults, but it turns out it’s slightly different for everyone. Except for “has a water dispenser on the fridge.”
Kicked off by writer and very funny man Benjamin Law, he asked what others “idiotically arbitrary and offensively non-scientific yardstick of whether someone’s rich” is, before admitting that his own is whether someone has a dishwasher or not. And then also confirmed that he had a dishwasher as a kid but it was busted for a good twenty years.
Q: What is your idiotically arbitrary and offensively non-scientific yardstick of whether someone’s rich?
Mine is having a dishwasher.
— Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) July 9, 2020
The responses, naturally, are excellent.
A lot of people agreed with their yardstick of rich bitch shit was the dishwasher inclusion simply because that meant those kids with them clearly weren’t made to wash and/or dry dishes after dinner every night, but the responses are great and so, so varied.
One that was pretty widely agreed upon was those fancy fridges with water and/or ice dispensers in the door.
Instant ice in a fridge door. DOUBLE-DOOR FRIDGES? Munnnnnnnnnny
— Samuel Leighton-Dore (@SamLeightonDore) July 10, 2020
a fridge that also has a water dispenser.
— jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) July 9, 2020
Definitely a fridge with an ice dispenser. Literally magic for my tiny child mind visiting friend’s houses. As a child, it was also if someone had a video game console.
— Kelly (@kellyyyllek) July 10, 2020
fridge ice dispenser and cold water dispenser
— dan nolan (@dannolan) July 9, 2020
Others were measured wealth more on what was behind the doors in the kitchen.
wine from a bottle.
— Rachel Ryan (@RyanRachA) July 10, 2020
Juice rather than cordial.
— Benjamin Millar (@BenjaminMillar) July 9, 2020
When I was a kid it was people who bought brand name groceries, rather the black and gold or no frills.
— Myles Davies (@mylesdavies) July 9, 2020
An Unopened packet of Kingston biscuits
— Cam Rogers (@CamRogersLegal) July 10, 2020
a fridge full of canned or bottled drinks
— Angus Livingston (@anguslivingston) July 10, 2020
Especially if they were high-key Lucille Bluth about it, too.
People who have no idea how much groceries cost (ie milk or mince).
— James Findlay (@james_findlay) July 10, 2020
And sometimes the yardstick lies in the look of the house, the rich aesthetics, the unnecessary knick-knacks.
Cutlery and wine glasses that are all the same stylistically. Can be easily confused with gay household tho.
— Dr Jehan Kanga ????????????????????????????❤️ (@jehankanga) July 9, 2020
White cushions
— Stephanie H Convery (@gingerandhoney) July 10, 2020
Glass bricks! I still see them & think RIIIIICH.
— Zoë Coombs Marr (@zoecoombsmarr) July 10, 2020
Any kind of large bowl on a table with twine/wood/metal circular “things” in it for decoration.
— Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 10, 2020
Or this, it’s always this.
Image: Kath & Kim / Twitter
Aesop.
— Jo Lauder (@jolauder) July 9, 2020