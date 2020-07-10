In some gentle Friday content for you all, people on Twitter are sharing their personal, not-at-all-scientific yardstick on what it is about someone else’s home that signifies they’re rich. Maybe it’s something they saw in a rich’s friend’s house or something they’ve picked up on in chats with well-off mates as adults, but it turns out it’s slightly different for everyone. Except for “has a water dispenser on the fridge.”

Kicked off by writer and very funny man Benjamin Law, he asked what others “idiotically arbitrary and offensively non-scientific yardstick of whether someone’s rich” is, before admitting that his own is whether someone has a dishwasher or not. And then also confirmed that he had a dishwasher as a kid but it was busted for a good twenty years.

Q: What is your idiotically arbitrary and offensively non-scientific yardstick of whether someone’s rich? Mine is having a dishwasher. — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) July 9, 2020

The responses, naturally, are excellent.

A lot of people agreed with their yardstick of rich bitch shit was the dishwasher inclusion simply because that meant those kids with them clearly weren’t made to wash and/or dry dishes after dinner every night, but the responses are great and so, so varied.

One that was pretty widely agreed upon was those fancy fridges with water and/or ice dispensers in the door.

Instant ice in a fridge door. DOUBLE-DOOR FRIDGES? Munnnnnnnnnny — Samuel Leighton-Dore (@SamLeightonDore) July 10, 2020

a fridge that also has a water dispenser. — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) July 9, 2020

Definitely a fridge with an ice dispenser. Literally magic for my tiny child mind visiting friend’s houses. As a child, it was also if someone had a video game console. — Kelly (@kellyyyllek) July 10, 2020

fridge ice dispenser and cold water dispenser — dan nolan (@dannolan) July 9, 2020

Others were measured wealth more on what was behind the doors in the kitchen.

wine from a bottle. — Rachel Ryan (@RyanRachA) July 10, 2020

Juice rather than cordial. — Benjamin Millar (@BenjaminMillar) July 9, 2020

When I was a kid it was people who bought brand name groceries, rather the black and gold or no frills. — Myles Davies (@mylesdavies) July 9, 2020

An Unopened packet of Kingston biscuits — Cam Rogers (@CamRogersLegal) July 10, 2020

a fridge full of canned or bottled drinks — Angus Livingston (@anguslivingston) July 10, 2020

Especially if they were high-key Lucille Bluth about it, too.

People who have no idea how much groceries cost (ie milk or mince). — James Findlay (@james_findlay) July 10, 2020

And sometimes the yardstick lies in the look of the house, the rich aesthetics, the unnecessary knick-knacks.

Cutlery and wine glasses that are all the same stylistically. Can be easily confused with gay household tho. — Dr Jehan Kanga ????????????????????????????❤️ (@jehankanga) July 9, 2020

White cushions — Stephanie H Convery (@gingerandhoney) July 10, 2020

Glass bricks! I still see them & think RIIIIICH. — Zoë Coombs Marr (@zoecoombsmarr) July 10, 2020

Any kind of large bowl on a table with twine/wood/metal circular “things” in it for decoration. — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 10, 2020

Or this, it’s always this.

Aesop. — Jo Lauder (@jolauder) July 9, 2020