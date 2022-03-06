Industry insiders have just dropped how many dollarydoos Aussie models like Lara Worthington and Nicole Trunfio earn and surprise surprise, we’re talking legitimately stupid money.

Lara Worthington (formerly Lara Bingle) has made a huge name for herself as a model and influencer who now sits comfortably at one million Instagram followers.

Notably to Aussies who were alive in the early 2000s, Worthington was the “so where the bloody hell are you” woman in that shocker 2006 Tourism Australia ad.

You know, the one that was literally signed off on by now-PM Scott Morrison who was the managing director of Tourism Australia?

In the past, she has dated former Aussie Cricket Captain Michael Clarke but is now happily married to actor Sam Worthington.

Nowadays, the Aussie model is busy making fat stacks through brand ambassadorships and advertising campaigns.

But just how much is the glitz and the glamour worth to big shot companies like Swisse, who now employ Lara as their official ambassador?

Well, according to an industry insider, for big name brands in need of a model or ambassador “you’re looking at $100,000 for the talent fee, international return business class flights and usually a companion fare (usually a partner or agent) as well as internal transfers” as reported by The Age.

The brands supposedly “will spend three to five nights in a five-star accommodation, make-up with a top artist is $1000, and you’re looking at $1500 per outfit from a stylist of their choice”.

Nicole Trunfio is another wildly successful Aussie model who is absolutely raking in the cash.

Trunfio leverages her 240k Instagram followers to reel in international brand deals that see her planet-hopping non-stop.

