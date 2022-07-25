The Daily Telegraph has leaked some yeasty information about a secret Aussie dating show that’s had a fungal infection and an intestinal infection work its way through cast and crew. It was so bad, in fact, that filming was super fkn close to shutting down. Really gives some oomph to the phrase “trouble in paradise.”

According to the spicy revelations, the cast AND crew passed around a nasty case of gastroenteritis, which was then followed by thrush. Obviously having either of these things would make it hard to engage in camera-ready romance.

If I was shitting myself every half-hour it wouldn’t matter if I was in a five-star resort in Hawaii. My mind is on one thing only, and it isn’t smooching some stranger in the sun (who is also probably shitting themselves).

READ MORE Cheers To Everyone Except Love Island For Producing The Most Misogynistic Season Yet

Representatives for Love Island, The Real Love Boat, Beauty and the Geek and Heartbreak Island have all released statements confirming this rumour is not associated with their show.

I feel like that old YouTube vid of the mum walking in on her daughters singing Cher Lloyd. “Who left a shit in the toilet? It was fkn one of yoos.”

Unfortunately, we have no idea which one of these Aussie dating shows is the one that had such a nasty double-outbreak that it was almost canned. Producers from the unnamed show decided to slip the tea to the Daily Telegraph, but that’s all anyone knows. Leak the tea DT!

According to the Daily Telegraph, tensions on the set of this mysterious show became very high when those getting treatment for thrush were told to avoid alcohol.

If you ask me, this immediately makes it obvious that it wasn’t Beauty and the Geek. I mean, that show is too wholesome to have alcohol-related issues and a case of everyone smooching each other all the time. It’s giving real Love Island vibes.

Or, you know, I could defs see it being The Real Love Boat. An entire cast and their crew getting gastroenteritis? Sounds like the time I went on the Rhapsody of the Seas in 2009 and they had to close the buffet because everyone was making hot chocolate fountains in their rooms.

I however wasn’t sick and wandering the boat was like being in an apocalyptic movie. Nobody was outside.

Point is, cruise ships are where diseases are literally born. There’s something about them. If you’re gonna put a bunch of people on a ship and ask them to fuck like rabbits, better be prepared for a whole smorgasbord of gross shit to emerge like It from a sewer grate.

Beauty and the Geek is currently airing on Nine. Love Island Australia is hitting our screens in late 2022. Heartbreak Island and The Real Love Boat have no release date as of yet.