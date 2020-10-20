Aussie comedy trio Aunty Donna is getting their very own six-part comedy sketch series on Netflix, and we absolutely could not be prouder of the boys.

Coming together for their new show Aunty Donna’s Big House of Fun, the trio comprised of Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane are set to bring on all the laughs that we’ve come to expect from them.

The show is set to take viewers along an absurdist adventure through the everyday lives of the group, and the trailer is absolutely packed with chaos, celebrity appearances and ripping comedy. We can’t get enough of it.

According to the trailer, if you’re a major fan of “parody, satire, wordplay, breakout musical numbers and impeccable comedic timing”, then you’re in for a wild ride. Sounds like a good time.

You can check out the trailer below for yourself, which features the likes of Ed Helms, Kristen Schaal, Weird Al Yankovic and even wrestler Awesome Kong. It’s a whole lot of fun.

The series is being produced by Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, and Brett Harris for Pacific Electric Picture Company, and Scott Aukerman and David Jargowsky for Comedy Bang! Bang!

The group have built a massive following for themselves since their early beginnings. Aunty Donna, for those who are unenlightened, first began back in 2011, and started doing the rounds at the usual comedy shows.

This is where they got their early jokes up and running, until eventually, they kicked off their iconic web series that almost everybody and their dog has heard of these days.

You can catch Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun when it premieres globally on Netflix on November 11, 2020.