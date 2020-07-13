August Alsina, the bloke involved with Jada Pinkett Smith, has addressed the backlash after the actress confirmed they were once romantically involved in a viral Red Table Talk interview.

Just hours after the interview went live, a fan tweeted a photo of August with actress Keke Palmer and wrote, “This you?”

“Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing,” she replied, seemingly wanting nothing to do with him following the Smith shitshow.

The singer responded, “U absolutely right.I was NEVER ur man. You could possibly never shortie. It seems u mad u got curved, but ur ‘friends’ r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who i date &BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability.”

Palmer said that she wanted “to post screenshots, but I won’t,” adding that she recognised Alsina was dealing with the aftermath of Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

It’s unclear if said screenshots are about her beef with the bloke or if it’s about his beef with the Smiths, but either way, we simply must see the screenshots. GIVVUS.

“I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it,” the actress wrote. “People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you.”

Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)

& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.

If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.

It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart.

“Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today),” he added, obvs referring to both the Palmer drama and the Smith drama. “And you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!”

He concluded, “If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!”

