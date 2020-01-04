All I wanted for Christmas was to have a big fat smooch with Zac Efron but sadly my wish did not come true, although according to Ashley Tisdale, I didn’t really missing anything.

The actress opened up about her worst on-screen kiss in a video interview with Elle Magazine, which she says was her make-out sesh with Efron in a 2006 episode of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

“I’ll tell you why it was the worst, OK?” Tisdale told the magazine. “It’s the worst because I’m so close to him and he’s like my brother. At the time, he was used to acting on, like, Warner Bros, which is The CW, and we were on Disney Channel,” she said.

She went on: “And so he, like, he tried kissing me with his tongue, and I was like, ‘Get away from me!’ I, like, closed my mouth so fast. I was like, ‘This is Disney Channel! We don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel!’ It’s just weird when you’re so close to somebody. We had already done [High School Musical]. I had known him for years before. That is why it was the worst. It’s just [that] we’re just too close.”

Tisdale also had some shit things to say about her former Suite Life co-star Cole Sprouse after being asked which twin she’d bring along to a deserted island.

“You know, they’re both like my little brothers,” she said. “You know who texts me back all the time? Is Dylan Sprouse. He’s the one who texts me back. Cole, sometimes silence, so I’m taking Dylan. That’s for just ghosting on me, Cole.”

Just lie next time, Ash, yeah?