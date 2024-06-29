Arrested Development Actor Martin Mull Has Tragically Died After Long Battle With Mystery Illness

Martin Mull, the actor who worked on famous TV series like Arrested Development, Roseanne and Sabrina the Teenage Witch has tragically died at the age of 80.

The news of the actor’s passing was announced by his daughter, Maggie Mull, on her Instagram account.

“I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness,” the Post began.

“He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny.

“My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”

Mull was arguably best known for playing the absurd private investigator, Gene Parmesan, on Arrested Development.

Rest in peace, Martin Mull <3

Header images via Maggie Mull on Instagram and Earl Gibson III on Getty Images.