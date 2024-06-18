Ariana Grande Slipped Into Her Real Voice Mid Interview & The Vid Is Tearing The Internet Apart

The internet is freaking out after a new podcast clip appeared to show Ariana Grande speaking in her “regular” voice.

Grande has been well known for her distinctive voice ever since her time on Victorious, and that signature sound has only grown in popularity over the years — with the 30-year-old now regarded as one of the greatest vocalists of all time. But now her voice is making headlines for a completely different reason.

In a clip from her recent appearance on Penn Badgley‘s Podcrushed podcast, her voice sounds lower than usual, but quickly returns to her standard pitch moments later.

“This voice change is sending me, regular Ariana was coming out for a second,” one user wrote on X.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons to other celebrities like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, both of whom famously have much lower natural voices than they use publicly.

Another X user also noted that Grande has previously explained her change in vocals as a way to preserve her voice when doing press.

“I’m speaking in a slightly higher placement than I usually speak in, because I’ve been doing a lot of interviews all day and I’m trying to keep my voice healthy,” she said in a video years ago.

Other social media users also pointed out that the raspy voice isn’t new.

“Arianas’ voice is naturally full and raspy and no these arent random clips i had to dig for this is literally what she sounds like when she talks. she sounds higher pitched when shes uncomfortable or trying to preserve her voice which was alot of the time in 2017-2019,” another X user wrote.

“Here Ariana talks about speaking in a higher placement to preserve her voice. It’s something some singers do She’s also a theatre kid and it’s very expressive so it’s normal her voice fluctuates Some people are tryna make it seem something it’s not This video is 10 years ago,” another added.

Other fans speculated that it could be part of her preparation to play Glinda in Wicked.

“Oh that glinda is escaping slowly but surely,” one fan wrote, while another speculated, “Bet you she does this voice change to help ease into the operatic resonance she needs to use for when she sings Glinda shit.”

In a more recent interview with Zach Sang, Grande spoke candidly about how she took lessons every day to prepare for the role of Glinda in Wicked, which could also explain the change in tone.

“I tried to use that to take lessons every single day while I was doing The Voice and get ready for these auditions,” she said, thanking her coaches.

“I trained every day with Nancy [Banks] and with Eric [Vetro] to transform my voice, even — like, my singing voice — everything about me, I had to deconstruct to prove to them I could handle taking on this other person.”

Honestly, when she’s dropping banger after banger, I don’t care if her real voice sounds like Scooby fucking Doo. As someone who often picks up a horrific fake British accent after a few glasses of wine, I am simply not going to cast the first stone at someone else picking up a new voice. God forbid women have hobbies!

Grande is yet to respond to the comments and is, presumably, somewhere living her best life waiting for a fat cheque to come when we’re all watching Wicked later this year.