Ariana Grande Slams News Outlet Over This One Story That Circulated About Her Personal Life

Ariana Grande has slammed a certain outlet’s media coverage, calling out a particular story fans believe was published by Page Six.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of the Podcrushed podcast, hosted by You star Penn Badgley, Grande spoke about a story that claimed that her “therapist couldn’t even work with [her] anymore”.

The pop star told Badgley, who recently starred in the music video for Grande’s latest single “The Boy Is Mine”, that it was “one of the funniest stories” she’s seen about her, since she has “been with that therapist for 15 years”.

“I think it was [Page Six],” Ariana Grande added, “of course it was.”

While the name of the publication was bleeped out, fans pointed to Page Six’s history of negative Grande coverage (as well as the singer’s newfound, Wicked–induced knack for enunciation), to identify it as the source of the rumour.

In 2014, Page Six ran with a story in which a source claimed Grande’s life coach “walked off the job… because he just couldn’t handle her attitude.” Among other quips, the source described the “Thank U, Next” singer as a “diva”, “rude”, and “obsessed with her hair”, the last of which is totally fair for someone whose ponytail could probably solve any number of world crises.

More recently, Page Six came under fire for its coverage of Grande’s romance with her now-boyfriend Ethan Slater (you probably know him as the guy who plays the title character in Broadway’s SpongeBob SquarePants musical).

In January, the publication backtracked on a source’s claims that Grande was a “homewrecker” in Slater’s marriage to ex-wife Lilly Jay, adding a disclaimer which clarified that “there is no hard evidence that Grande did anything to separate Slater from his estranged wife.”

Page Six’s coverage prompted fans to launch the hashtag #ApologizeToAriana on X (formerly Twitter), and Grande herself addressed the media speculation on her latest album eternal sunshine.

“Why do you care so much whose [dick] I ride,” she sung on lead single “yes, and?”.

