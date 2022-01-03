In what sounds like the result of a spin the wheel of celebrity dating rumours, the internet is convinced Ariana Grande hooked up with Jimmy Fallon while she was dating Pete Davidson in 2018.

The theory comes from a celebrity gossip TikToker that goes by Jane, who says an anonymous source claiming to have worked in public relations for a ~famous show~ in Los Angeles in 2018 has the tea.

Allegedly, the host of this famous show would frequently invite an A-list singer as a guest on the show and the pair would apparently secretly make out backstage. The source claims they weren’t sure if the singer was in an open relationship or cheating but that the pair allegedly hooked up several times while on the show.

Folks in the comments fully believe that the story is about Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon.

Back in 2018, Ari frequently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and was seeing Pete, a comedian from Saturday Night Live! at the time.

Ariana on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 3 years ago today (18th December 2018) pic.twitter.com/42Eby2XXiD — Throwback not Ariana (@throwbackagb) December 18, 2021

“Ariana Grande cheated on Pete Davidson with Jimmy Fallon,” claimed one fan on Twitter.

“I’m sorry I don’t have any more fucking room on my 2021 bingo card???”

ARIANA GRANDE CHEATED ON PETE DAVIDSON WITH JIMMY FALLON IM SORRY I DONT HAVE ANYMORE FUCKING ROOM ON MY 2021 BINGO CARD???? — fruity opinions (@fruity_opinions) December 28, 2021

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter.

How it feels to almost be asleep and then images of Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon kissing flood your mind pic.twitter.com/rqQ9j1oM2g — bubbly (@99centspeech) December 30, 2021

So ariana and Jimmy fallon hooked up when she was dating Pete… pic.twitter.com/5BMHKWt73a — ???? (@treacherousrun) December 28, 2021

i need to talk about the tiktok conspiracy theory about ariana and jimmy fallon hooking up while she was with pete bc why does it make sense…… pic.twitter.com/SM8DnqgIfw — BRINLIES (@brinl1es) December 28, 2021

i did not just see a tiktok saying jimmy fallon and ariana grande hooked up… — emely ???? (@jonesjost1) December 28, 2021

oh brother, someone on tiktok is claiming that ariana and jimmy fallon had an affair in 2018. lawd when will they leave my girl alone? ???? pic.twitter.com/SRzq58wDbZ — this is a west side stan account (@alllmyIove) January 2, 2022

A couple of things to note here. Firstly, there’s nothing concretely saying these two hooked up but there are a lot of small things between them that correlate with the claims made by the anonymous source in their story.

Secondly, if this story is in fact true and about them, it’s worth noting that Jimmy would be equally if not more responsible for this alleged affair than Ariana. He’s a married man with kids and allegedly would have used his position of power on the show to cheat. Just want to put that out there before someone starts a witch hunt on the only woman in this story.

Last month, Ariana went on the show in person for the first time in years with her The Voice US co-judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

Some fans have called out the pretty suss way the pair interact on the show. Ariana goes in for a hug and Jimmy awkwardly avoids it (which is weird on its own). Then he excitedly hugs Kelly when she comes on stage shortly after, to which Ari gives a bit of a stank face at – honestly fair, even irrespective of the TikTok theory.

Representatives for Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon and Pete Davidson have not publicly commented on this story. It’s hard to say how Pete feels about the claims circulating online right now but he might not care now that he’s dating Kim Kardashian.