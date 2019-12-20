Ariana Grande is truly out here doing the lord’s work, trying to set a mate up with A$AP Rocky after the rapper’s sex tape supposedly leaked onto the internet.

Reviews of the alleged sex tape were not kind, with the commentariat criticising Rocky for his performance and “stroke game”, to the point where he actually responded.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP TO THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP TODAY,” he wrote in an all-caps Tweet.

“AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED TO DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY.”

MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM ???? — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) December 19, 2019

One person who was sufficiently impressed by A$AP’s performance, however, was Ariana Grande, who decided to try and do a little match making.

“My friend Courtney says it looks just fine!” she wrote in reply to the rapper’s tweet, even adding her Instagram @ for good measure.

my friend courtney says it looks just fine ! (@ courtneychipolone on ig) https://t.co/CUUXSBjTO5 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 20, 2019

It’s unclear whether Grande was just trolling or if she genuinely wants this to happen, but she followed-up with a “merry Christmas Courtney”.

merry christmas courtney — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 20, 2019

lmfao love u https://t.co/ytngeUrgs9 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 20, 2019

Anyway, the bottom line is that we all should be so lucky to have a friend like Ariana Grande looking out for us.