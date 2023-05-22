Anwar Hadid Lost It On IG After Dua Lipa Hard-Launched Her New French Le Snak & Log Off Bro

Anwar Hadid, renowned nepo baby and ex-boyfriend to Dua Lipa, has shared some choice words about the pop star’s new French arm candy and it’s a stark reminder of how toxic men can be.

In case you missed it, Miss Dua debuted her hot, sullen and sultry French boyfriend, director Romain Gavras, at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival on the weekend. The two walked the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals together looking absolutely snackalicious.

If I had even a fifth of the sex appeal of this couple I would never stay at home.

While Dua was living her best life at Cannes looking the HOTTEST she’s ever looked with her GORGEOUS mans, Anwar Hadid was (probably) punching drywall.

Okay, he didn’t do that, but he did threaten to kill Romain Gavras, so that’s something.

In a series of since-deleted Instagram stories, the model (who has a rather messy relationship with vaccines) posted his reactions to seeing the new pics of Dua over the weekend.

On top of this, he posted a pic to promote his new song “The Skrugh” under his musician name OSWALD (which has a measly 9K listeners a month on Spotify).

In the captions of the post, he placed a single, lonely crying emoji. Clearly, the man is going through it.

The song isn’t really about Dua but it is about being a sad, angsty boy. Oh, the pains of being beloved by millions, looking pretty and having rich parents.

Everyone has a messy time dealing with breakups — which I imagine would feel even worse when your ex is a literal superstar bombshell — but let’s not excuse Anwar’s poor behaviour (on a public platform no less).

In Australia, 20 women have been allegedly murdered by their partners this year alone. That means an average of one woman a week has been killed.

Violence from ex-partners towards women is endemic across the world and absolutely isn’t something to joke about.

Sure, Anwar may have been in his feelings when he wrote that he would “kill” Dua’s new boyfriend, but shit like that actually happens all the time and it’s fucked.

How can we say that a man is “joking” anymore when the reality is so many women die at the hands of their partners, former or otherwise?

I think it’s best for him to take some time off the internet… Dua is thriving in Cannes with her new man, it’s time Anwar also moved on. After all, the breakup was in 2021. Practically a millennia ago.