Anne Hathaway has issued a heartfelt apology and promised to “do better”, after criticism of her new film The Witches over its portrayal of people with limb differences.

In the film, an adaptation of the popular 1983 Roald Dahl novel, the witches of the title are depicted as having three elongated fingers on each hand, and no toes.

This was met with criticism, with comedian Alex Brooker saying that the film sends a message to children that “we should be scared of people with missing fingers.”

Studio Warner Bros issued a statement saying it was “deeply saddened” by the criticisms, and overnight, Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to address the matter personally.

She wrote: “I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in The Witches.”

She then offered an apology, saying she was unaware that her film would have this effect, and she would not have been okay with her character’s look had she realised.

Her statement continued:

“I particularly want to say I’m sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I’ll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I’m sorry I let your family down.”

You can see her full post below: