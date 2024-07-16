Fans Think Anna Paul Has Hard Launched Her New BF — But Is It True? An Investigation

For months now, speculation has run rife that the internet’s darling Anna Paul has found a new boyfriend in Aymeric Urbain ever since he began popping up in her daily TikTok vlogs. But now that he’s landed a few spots on her Instagram Grid, fans are convinced that he’s not just a family friend.

On Monday, Anna shared a video of her and Aymeric jumping off a gorgeous cliff in Mallorca, Spain to Instagram. She captioned it, “It feels like summer”.

Fans took the jump as a soft launch, assuming that they were literally launching themselves into a legitimate relationship status.

Anna and Aymeric taking the leap!! (Image: Instagram / Anna Paul)

“Hard launch or?” commented a fan.

“If this isn’t a sign, then I don’t know what is,” said another, referencing the speculation.

“Leave this girl alone. Y’all don’t need to know if that’s her man or not,”wrote another.



Despite Aymeric travelling around the world with Anna and her family, and being in multiple of her videos for over a month, Anna has maintained that she’s still a single gal.

At the PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION Awards in June, she told us that she’s never been on a date.

“I’ve never really been on a date. I was in an eight-year relationship and then not really anything after that,” she said, in response to a question about her worst date story.

In August last year, Anna brushed off Aymeric’s presence in her videos as anything romantic, claiming that he’s a family friend.

“Apparently this is my new boyfriend but apparently it’s Atis‘ secret boyfriend all along…like fuck sake, listen, the shit that I have read just because we posted somebody we didn’t fully introduce somebody,” she said in a vlog.

“I’m very sorry, let me introduce him. His name is Aymeric, he is a family friend. Atis is not gay, I’m so sorry to disappoint. Our family friend is not gay, I’m sorry to disappoint. And yeah, that’s all there is to it.”

CUTE! (Image: Instagram / Anna Paul)

In August 2023, Anna broke up with her long-term boyfriend Glenn Thompson after eight years together. It was a big shock to her audience of over 7 million people who had come to love their wholesome relationship.

As a result, Anna seems to cop a whole lot of speculation over her relationship status. PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Anna for comment, but either way, it looks like she’s having a blast in Spain and I love this for her.