OG Bachie star Anna Heinrich just posted an adorable video of her sharing her pregnancy news with her parents, so get ready to be clucky as fuck.

In case you missed it, season 1 Bachie Australia lovebirds Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards announced that they’re expecting their first baby over the weekend, marking the fourth child to come out of the Australian version of the show.

But if the OG pregnancy announcement pics weren’t already cute enough, Anna has shared the adorable moment she told her parents.

“The moment I told my parents I was pregnant,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

“On the count of three say “Anna’s pregnant!”” she says in the video.

After taking a second to fully comprehend what the hell just happened, both of her parents were visibly thrilled with the news, in which Heinrich (33) claims she’d been meaning to tell them for “so bloody long.”

The couple used the same trick to tell Tim’s family, making for even more priceless reaction content.

“On the count of three say… Anna’s pregnant!! How cute are the oldies reactions! Such happy times!” Robards captioned the video, clarifying that it was filmed prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

We were first introduced to Anna and Tim back in 2013 on the debut season of The Bachelor Australia. They’ve given us a perfect Italian wedding, and now they’re settling down to start a family, thus proving that reality dating shows *sometimes* lead to real, genuine love.

It’s unclear how far along Anna is in her pregnancy, but we can hopefully expect another Bachie bebe before the end of the year.