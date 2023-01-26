Um, Is It Just Me Or Does Anna Delvey’s New Reality Show Sound Like Her Biggest Scam Of All?

Iconic fauxsocialite (a term I learned from the OG Gossip Girl that means fake socialite) Anna Delvey is outta prison and has begun house arrest. Given that she was literally teasing her next move and fanging art from prison, I’m not at all surprised that she’s already kicked off her comeback venture. I’m equally unsurprised that she’s decided to go down the reality TV route as disgraced folk often do. Introducing your new trash telly obsession, Delvey’s Dinner Club.

The scammer, who was the subject of the viral 2022 Netflix series Inventing Anna, made the announcement in a statement as spied by E! News.

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Delvey shared.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

The series will involve famous folk swinging by Delvey’s New York City apartment to dine with her and keep her company while she’s on house arrest.

“The show will go behind the scenes with Anna as she reinvents herself and her name, reintroducing herself to New York City and the world, one dinner party at a time,” the press release explained.

“Through fly-on-the-wall footage and interviews with Anna and her guests, Delvey’s Dinner Club will highlight the dichotomy of her house arrest-driven isolation during the day and the experience of company and festivity when she opens her apartment doors to her guests—and viewers—at night.”

But the thing is, there’s no actual network attached to the project.

According to the press release, it’s being produced by a company called Butternut.

Now, I’m across almost every reality show in existence and I have never ever heard of a production company by that name.

I did a Google search and found a website for Butternut Productions but couldn’t find any TV credits and its website is just a montage of cows and chefs.

There’s nothing to indicate reality TV or television in general is their forte.

Anna Delvey, who also goes by Anna Sorokin, previously teased the idea in an interview with E! News following her release from ICE custody for overstaying her visa.

“I’m actually actively working on it, like right now,” she said in December.

“I have a bunch of calls later today, so you guys are going to definitely hear about it.”

I understand that this shit takes a while to get off the ground but it’s just strange to me that she’d announce the show without having anything set in stone.

As far as I know, she doesn’t even have any celebrity guests locked in yet. If she did, they would be mentioned in the press release. BELIEVE me.

Is this another big scam? Who the fuck knows.

But I can’t bloody wait to find out!