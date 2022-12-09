I know, I know. You probably see about 500 posts a day where someone is telling you to stop everything you’re doing to watch a video RIGHT NOW and it’s just like, a dog wearing an outfit (as much as I love a dog wearing an outfit).

But I really, GENUINELY need you to stop everything you are doing immediately and watch this incredibly heartwarming video of Irish actor Andrew Scott having a truly beautiful conversation with a fan.

You might know Andrew Scott as the “hot priest” from Fleabag. You might know him as Moriarty from Sherlock. Or if you are, like me, a woman of culture and literature you might know him as one of the very best actors to ever play Hamlet.

Any way you flip it, Andrew Scott is an incredibly talented actor. The best thing is, it turns out he’s just a really lovely human too.

In the video posted by TikTok user @bananacustardcostuming, they shared their conversation with Andrew at a recent convention meet-and-greet.

The fan, named James, expressed their admiration for Andrew and shared their transition journey with him. In the video, Andrew listened and responded with gentle, inquisitive grace.

“When I first started transitioning, I chose the name ‘James’ because of your character [in Sherlock] and how much it means to me,” James said to Andrew.

“Oh James, that means so much to me,” said the actor. “Tell me, how’s life going?”

In the video, James expressed how nice it was to feel as though he could look up to Andrew as a queer person, just as younger queer people are now looking up to him.

In response, Andrew said, “I suppose that’s the thing where you feel like you’ve been through something, and then you can give something. It makes you feel human.”

TBH It’s one of those videos you really have to watch to get the real feeling of it, so I highly recommend taking a couple minutes out of your day to see this.

It must be hard as a celebrity to feel like you’re having a genuine, meaningful interaction with someone in a meet-and-greet scenario. Andrew Scott does it so effortlessly. No awkwardness, nothing fake — just a very, very special connection between two people.

BRB just crying my eyes out over here.