Your boyfriend and ours Andrew Garfield says he’s taking a wee break from acting. Take a second to process everyone. Deep breaths.

There is good news for everyone who’s convinced they’re one meetcute away from seducing Mr Garfield though. He’s taking his break from acting to spend some time being “ordinary”.

Can’t wait to see Andrew Garfield on a soothing late night K-Mart run like the rest of us.

In fairness it’s been a big couple of years for old mate.

Getting into the spandex for Spider-Man: No Way Home looked pretty bloody knackering. Plus he had starring roles in two massive Oscar-nommed flicks, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick, Tick … Boom!

He’s also in limited crime TV series called Under the Banner of Heaven. Really quite a lot there.

Andrew Garfield told PEOPLE he was very keen to have some chill time. Relatable king, this is how I feel every day.

“It feels very important right now, especially after a lot of output, a lot of being out in the world, and giving a lot of energy to things that I’m very passionate about,” he said.

“But I have to kind of refill the well.”

He also said he was keen to go on vacation, so hopefully he has notifications turned on for the next JetStar sale.

“I kind of want to lay down and just think and not think and watch other people’s work and just be really, really, really kind of… and listen to music and be with friends and eat burgers, you know, just kind of be a person,” Andrew Garfield explained.

Being able to take time off like that is a huge privilege, something Garfield acknowledged in the interview.

He then highlighted some of the people who inspired him to take a break. Chief among them were Simone Biles and Kendrick Lamar.

“I’m very inspired by [Simone Biles] saying, nope, I’m not going to do that vault. I’m going to endanger myself if I vault today,” he said, referring to Biles’s decision not to compete in the gymnastics final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Andrew Garfield also pointed to Kendrick Lamar’s four year hiatus between albums.

“I know he’s got [an album] coming out in the middle of May which I’m so excited for, but I really admire anyone who can forego the temptation of having to be always on the up and up,” he said.

In an interview with Variety he expressed a similar sentiment, telling the pub he’s “going to rest for a little bit”.

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile,” Garfield said, citing the pressures of awards season.

“I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Look Andrew, if you want to do some pub trivia and perhaps have a Glee marathon with my housemates and I, just say the word. We’ll welcome you with open arms.