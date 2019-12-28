Irish actor Andrew Dunbar, who played Alfie Allen‘s body double in Game Of Thrones and appeared as an extra in numerous episodes, has passed away.

Dunbar died in his Belfast home on Christmas Eve, and friends and family have remembered him as a “kind soul”, saying that they are “shocked and saddened” by his passing.

Casting agency The Extras Dept. has paid tribute to him, saying in a statement:

“We have so many fond memories of the years Andrew worked with us. He was so versatile we could cast him in anything. He was such a talented performer he would always end up being featured, and he was so adored that he was always requested by productions again and again. Most of all he’ll be remembered by his kind soul and infectious personality.”

Andrew Dunbar also appeared in Derry Girls, Krypton and the police drama Line Of Duty. Friend and fellow actor Andy McClay said: