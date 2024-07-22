After that iconic and much talked about Kim Cattrall appearance in the And Just Like That season finale, I couldn’t help but wonder if Samantha Jones would be returning in season three.

The rumour mill has been churning with talk about the missing piece of the fab four making an extended return to the spinoff of the beloved noughties cult phenomenon Sex and the City. But is there any truth to it?

Spoiler: the answer is not what you’re hoping for, but it’s worth dissecting the tea anyway.

So pour yourself a cosmo and strap on your designer shoes so we can dive in.

Is Kim Cattrall going to be in And Just Like That Season 3?

Sadly, no. When a fan asked Cattrall on Instagram if she’d be returning for the next season of the controversial revival series, she responded: “Aw that’s so kind but I’m not *kiss emoji*”

So how exactly did the rumour get started then? Well, you have goss rag Life & Style to blame for that!

“It Looks Like #KimCattrall (aka Samantha Jones) Will Be Back For And Just Like That… Season 3 After All!” a recent headline read.

“Since they’ve paved the way for Samantha to come back, it’s assumed that they’ve done a deal with Kim and they’re just waiting for the right time to announce it,” an insider told the mag.

“The word is that she’ll get to do all her scenes in London. They’ll be bending over backwards to pay her an absolute fortune, and it’s all on her terms because she’s so central to the franchise.”

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That. (Credit: HBO)

The source went on to acknowledge the highly publicised tension between Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker, which would make filming future episodes rather difficult.

It’s worth noting that in Cattrall’s brief return to the series, her character Samantha talked to Carrie (Parker) on the phone, but the two actresses did not interact. It was one of Cattrall’s strict demands for returning.

“It’s still open as to whether she’ll even film any scenes with the other women, but certainly she doesn’t want to break bread with them off camera and pretend like nothing ever happened,” the insider added.

“For Sarah, her attitude stinks, and she really thinks Kim needs to get a grip and let it go. If she’s making this much money, why is she still holding grudges? She doesn’t get it and doesn’t like it and it’s just going to lead to more tension.”

Cattrall’s tweet aside, is there any truth to this?

Honestly, Life & Style is pretty lowdown on the list of goss rags that you can trust. If this were coming from PEOPLE or Us Weekly, there might be a shred of truth to it. But Life & Style is almost fan fiction, IMO.

I’m fairly certain that Cattrall is still set on not being in a situation for even an hour where she’s not enjoying herself (IYKYK).

