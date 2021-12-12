WARNING: 'YUGE SPOILERS AHEAD.

In the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) has a heart attack while using a Peloton exercise bike and dies.

Following his death, Peloton’s shares took an absolute dive from a high of USD$45.21 on December 9 when the episode dropped to a staggering USD$37.83 on Friday afternoon.

Peloton has since issued a statement to Us Weekly in which their cardiologist points out that Mr. Big was hardly a pillar of health.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum is the cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, who explained that: “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Speaking to Buzzfeed News, Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly revealed that they were told that their product would be used in the show, and even approved Jess King‘s appearance, but they had no idea that the bike would lead to a character’s death.

“HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own,” Kelly said. “Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor.”

“Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance,” Kelly said.

Meanwhile Vulture has described the product placement as “the worst Peloton ad ever.” Too bloody true, mates.

And Just Like That is now streaming on BINGE and Foxtel, with new eps dropping on Thursday.