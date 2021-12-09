At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Warning: Potential spoilers ahead!!!

Because privacy, secrecy, and spoiler-free shows (hey, that rhymed!) are dead, Sex and the City fans have been privy to what’s been going on with the revival, And Just Like That.

Social media has been littered with images of the three gals, Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte), sashaying around New York City.

Although some pics are totally benign and just show the iconic besties strutting down the streets of NYC and living their best lives, there are some scenes that have low-key dropped spoilers.

Anticipating this, the ladies have revealed that they filmed a bunch of fake scenes to throw people off and how very cheeky of them!

During a recent ep of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the talk-show host told Kristin and Cynthia that he’d heard the cast “actually shot scenes around New York that were fake scenes to throw people off the scent.”

Although Cynthia kept it coy, saying, “It might be true,” Kristin was way more direct, telling host Stephen Colbert, “Yes, definitely.”

“We want the fans to enjoy the show,” Kristin explained. “I think that’s the important part.” Of the show’s loyal returning viewers, Cynthia added, “We don’t know want them to know—we don’t want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand.”

Here, we’re taking a look at a bunch of pap pics that were captured of the gals filming And Just Like That and taking a stab in the dark re: whether they’re real or fake.

Carrie struggling to find her Uber: REAL

Credit: Getty.

Now, we know Carrie is technologically challenged, so an extremely relatable scene where she wrestles with Uber seems legit (and hilarious!).

Remember how in the OG she’d struggle to hail cabs? Welp, it looks like she isn’t having any more luck with Ubers!

Carrie being Carried by a strapping lad: FAKE

Hmmm… this one seems too ridiculous to be legit.

Why is she being Carried by a man with the world’s shortest pants? It’s not like she could’ve sprained her ankles wearing flats!

I don’t buy it. Don’t be fooled, people!

Carrie and Big on a horse and carriage date: REAL

It’s already been revealed that Big (Chris Noth) carks it in the series, so I’m betting they’re gonna wanna throw in as many cute scenes of Big and Carrie together before yeeting him off the show.

Plus, the horse and carriage through Central Park date is a quintessential New Yorker activity.

The gals appearing stunned: FAKE

This was one of the first scenes that circulated online and honestly, I thought it was suss from the get-go.

Why do they appear so shocked? Why is Carrie covering her head as if someone is about to egg her?

This could defs be one of the fake scenes the two gals were referring to on telly!

Carrie emerging from her apartment in a v. OTT look: REAL

Can I believe that Carrie would be swanning down the steps of her apartment in a supremely extra look? To quote Mr. Big: Abso-fucking-lutely!

Carrie having a yarn out the window: FAKE

I dunno what the hell is going on here, but it looks like a high school play.

I bloody hope it’s fake!

Anywho, all will be revealed tonight when And Just Like That lands on BINGE.

Catch the trailer below: