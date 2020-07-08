Time to get the wax out of your ears, fans of The Office, ‘cos a podcast about your fave show is coming, entitled An Oral History of the Office.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the podcast will be hosted by actor Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin Malone in the US version of the series (which is now streaming on Stan).

Baumgartner will invite various cast and crew members to join the discussion, including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, oh, and long-time The Office stan, Billie Eilish.

“I just finished watching The Office for a 15th time two days ago,” the singer told Wilson on his SoulPancake Instagram account in May.

Fischer and Kinsey currently host a rewatch podcast, Office Ladies, focusing on individual episodes for each instalment of the discussion.

It’s expected to land on Spotify soon. In the meantime, catch all eps of the US and UK series on Stan.