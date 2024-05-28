If there’s one thing that can be said for Amy Poehler, it’s that the gal knows her audience. Which is why when she found herself commanding the stage at the Sydney Opera House to a bunch of fans and media folk, she just had to mention that the last time she was in Australia to promote the release of Inside Out, she had a few wild nights to celebrate.

So naturally, when I got some 1:1 time with Poehler the following day to chat about the upcoming sequel Inside Out 2, I just had to ask her to spill the details of what went on over those unforgettable evenings, as if we were besties debriefing on the night before in the group chat.

“Do you know Jade Hurley, the musician?” she began her tale.

“No…” I responded, intrigued.

“Look him up!” she softly but pointedly advises me.

“I went and saw him perform some of his covers and hits and he was an incredible musician.”

Amy Poehler at the Sydney Opera House, rocking a killer suit. (Credit: Supplied)

The story concluded with: “We all got so drunk that we left our wallets at the bar — that’s how great it was! And we’re hoping to do something like that tonight.”

“Beautiful, beautiful, well we’ve all done that many a time!” I respond.

“Who hasn’t been there?” she adds.

Poehler is currently in Australia as part of Vivid Sydney’s In Conversation With series (last year featured fellow funny gal Jennifer Coolidge and The White Lotus mastermind Mike White).

Here’s some footage below to refresh your mem:

Poehler was interviewed at the Q&A by the incomparable Zan Rowe, who got Poehler to share about everything from SNL to Parks & Recreation, both of which included ties to Australia.

She shared that Hugh Jackman was a superb guest on SNL, and cheekily said that although she knows Chris Hemsworth appeared on the show, she cannot remember it for the life of her.

Chris Hemsworth with Leslie Jones on SNL in 2015. (Credit: SNL)

She also said that Pawnee — the fictional town in which Parks & Rec is set — feels like it could be in Australia and I’m… not sure how to feel about that, if I’m honest. But I digress…

Guests at the event were treated to a special first look of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, for which Poehler fittingly voices the emotion of Joy.

Who better to play such a character than Miss Amy Poehler who has brought so much joy to scores of people, right?

One of the new characters introduced in the sequel is the emotion of Anxiety, voiced by Stranger Things badass Maya Hawke. Honestly, you can’t have a film about human emotions without discussing anxiety and during our chat, Poehler shared why she feels this character is particularly poignant.

Sweet angel Amy chatting to PTV at the Park Hyatt in Sydney. (Credit: Supplied)

“I think that all of us can relate to this idea that we think worrying about things will protect us, take care of us and will actually fuel us. And that’s okay! That’s a good, healthy thing to be aware of people and how we want to live, unless it starts to stop us from becoming the kind of person we want to be or, in the worst case scenario, [it stops us] from moving forward.”

She added: “When you’re feeling anxious, the idea of joy really takes a back seat, you’re just trying to get through the day so other people have to help out.”

Inside Out 2 lands in cinemas on June 13 and I seriously cannot recommend it enough. It will warm your heart and soul and make ya feel all gooey and said and let’s face it, we could all do with a lil bit of that right now, can’t we?

Peep the full trailer below:

