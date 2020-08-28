Thanks for signing up!

Former Glee star Amber Riley has performed a heartbreaking tribute to her late co-star and friend Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live and good lord, is somebody cutting onions?

Her new track, entitled ‘A Moment’, is dedicated to Rivera, who tragically drowned in July at just 33 years old.

The episode was guest-hosted by comedian Lil Rel Howery, who was also a friend of Rivera.

“We both lost an amazing friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever,” Howery introduced the song.

“Now I need a moment alone with my soul, I can’t stop these thoughts, I need these,” Riley sang. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side. I’m ready to cry and just let it be.”

The pair starred together in the hit series Glee, performing multiple hit songs as Santana Lopez and Mercedes Jones including the iconic ‘Rumour Has It/Someone Like You’ mashup in season 3.

The tribute comes a month and a half after 33-year-old Naya Rivera tragically drowned at California’s Lake Piru while on a boating trip with her young son Josey.

You can view the full song below.