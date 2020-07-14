The big chill has well and truly hit, so ya know what that means? TV / movie binge nights are very much on the cards for the foreseeable future.

While you’re laying low indoors, you can fill the time with these sick shows and flicks landing on Amazon Prime Video this month.

First of all, there’s the final two eps of Rebel Wilson’s hit comedy series LOL: Last One Laughing, which is now streaming exclusively on the platform.

The second season of hit thriller series Hanna is also now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In season two, your main girl Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) risks her freedom to rescue her mate Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) from the the Utrax program, which is now being run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney).

Have a go at the trailer below:

Elsewhere, there’s Paul Hogan’s new flick The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee and Absentia season 3 coming on July 17 and spy series Alex Rider on July 31.

Cop the full list below:

Homeland S1-S7, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip, 1 July

Top Gear: Winter Olympics Special, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: Polar, 1 July

Frasier S1-S11, 1 July

Prison Break S1-S5, 1 July

Furious 6, 1 July

Top Gear S1-S25, 1 July

Glee S1-S6, 1 July

Fast & Furious 7, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: The Perfect Road Trip II, 1 July

Top Gear: Special: Botswana, 1 July

American Horror Story S1-S5, 1 July

Mad Men S1-S7, 3 July

The X Files S1-S11, 7 July

Breathe: Into The Shadows S1, 10 July

Luther S1-S4, 10 July

New Girl S1-S7, 15 July

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist S1, 24 July

