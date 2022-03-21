Excellent news this A.M., mates! Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship is reportedly set to end, according to a tentative ruling published by the Ventura County Superior Court.

It comes after the retired actress filed a request last month to end the almost nine-year conservatorship of her person and estate.

“Petitioner has provided facts that the conservatorship is no longer needed. The Capacity Declaration filed 02/22/22 concludes that conservatee has capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment,” the ruling by Judge Roger L. Lund reads.

“The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.”

The document states, “The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated.

“As the trust is not part of the conservatorship estate, a petition for accounting would need to be filed in a separate trust case for the court to entertain such a request. However, based on the Conservator/Trustee’s response filed 3/10/2022, perhaps an accounting by the trustee can be arranged outside of a formal court case,” the document added.

Bynes, who turns 36 in April, was placed under a conservatorship back in 2013 while she was undergoing court-ordered psychiatric care after reportedly starting a small fire in the driveway of a Thousand Oaks home.

The iconic actress is now thriving, having gotten sober, graduating from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and is engaged to her BF Paul Michael.

First Britney, now Amanda? Our noughties queens are free, babeyyy.