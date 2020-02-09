We all have our passions in life. For some, it’s gardening. For myself, it’s cheering by myself in a darkened room, wishing I was with La’Darius, Jerry and Lexi in Navarro. For four-year-old Saylor, it’s discount supermarket chain Aldi.

“Since Saylor could sit in a shopping cart, she’s been coming with me,” Saylor’s mum Meaghan Singleton tells Business Insider. “If I say we are going to the store, the first words out of her mouth are, ‘Aldi, right?’ She loves going on the hunt for deals with me.”

Saylor has such a passion for the store that Meaghan decided to throw a literal Aldi-themed birthday party for her daughter. “Y’all have heard of a Target birthday party, but have you seen an Aldi birthday party?!? We brought Aldi to our house for our Aldi obsessed Saylor,” Meaghan posted on Facebook.

The below post, which includes photos of the custom-made Aldi decorations from the special day, set the internet ablaze after initially going viral in Aldi-appreciation Facebook groups.

From Aldi’s signature colours to cart cookies and cupcakes dressed with the sign “Saylor loves Aldi”, Saylor’s birthday was the epitome of Aldi heaven. The celebration was also complete with a custom-made Aldi outfit for lil’ Saylor, with the store logo emblazoned on the polo dress. Simply exquisite.

I think we can all agree that Saylor, a speaker of the people, is not misguided in her love for Aldi – I mean, how could you not love a store complete with mojito goon bags and $99 Dyson vacuum dupes?

I can only imagine where Saylor’s first part-time job will be…