Once upon a time, everyone thought Artificial Intelligence (AI) would take over the world. Now, it’s being used for a far more important job: recreating Harry Potter characters based on their OG descriptions.

Msbananaanna is a content creator from Melbourne who has used AI to reconstruct our Harry Potter faves and posted them to Imgur next to their OG book descriptions.

READ MORE Emma Watson Finally Addressed The Blaringly Big Baby Emma Bungle In The Harry Potter Reunion

Some of the results were incredible, and others will definitely haunt me for decades to come like giant spiders in the Forbidden Forest.

I guess that’s all part of the AI fun, right…? Let’s run through a few examples.

Hem, hem… A bit random but I made 35 book accurate HP characters on artbreeder, if you're a Harry Potter fan and interested:https://t.co/kWSL1gPl5t

Don't be scared, it's just Dolores Umbridge!#harrypotter #artbreeder pic.twitter.com/EzKmIJ4Vrg — msbananaanna (@msbananaanna) March 12, 2022

“Don’t be scared, it’s just Dolores Umbridge!” Msbananaanna writes like they are 100% aware this version of Umbridge is in fact the scariest shit imaginable.

As if Harry’s former defence against the dark arts teacher wasn’t terrifying enough, the AI has imagined her with eyes the size of time-turners and a facial expression that screams “I will expel you for sneezing”.

Big yikes. Zero votes from me.

Next up we have our boy Dudderz.

My man’s eyes look like they’re about to pop. It’s as though he’s being squeezed around the waist by the Basilisk.

For comedic purposes, I love this look. For face to head ratio aesthetic purposes, it’s a HARD pass.

Okay, hold up a second. THIS is supposed to be Lockhart? This hunka-AI-spunk?

This version of Lockhart looks like he grew up surfing down the coast and doesn’t have Facebook.

I suppose the produers took some artistic liberties in the movie so Kenneth Branagh (who was in his 40s) could play him.

10/10 we simply must stan.

I think it’s pretty safe to say the films NAILED Filch by casting David Bradley.

The AI book recreation is pretty much the exact same.

Okay, I like it. Picasso.

We’ve saved arguably one of the most drastic changes till last.

Try as they might in the films, they just weren’t able to make the actor who played Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) look “exhausted/ill”.

READ MORE Producers Are Rushing To Edit The Harry Potter Reunion After A Fan Spotted A Fkn Hilarious Error

This AI version on the other hand looks like he’d deffo howl at the moon.

If you don’t value a good night’s sleep and you’d like to suss out the remaining 30+ AI designs you can do so here. It’s genuinely super interesting!

Though fair warning, you might need a butterbeer afterwards. Or something stronger…