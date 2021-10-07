Adele is back and better than ever! In the lead-up to her almighty music comeback, the singer has graced the cover of Vogue (which Deuxmoi disciples will have known for weeks, if they’ve been following along closely).

First up, let’s appreciate the absolute radiant, shining beauty that is the cover-shoot, then we’ll dive into the interview content:

STUN, HUN!

The accompanying interview featured a whole lotta tea, so I implore you to go have a read when ya can. It’s spicy Friday reading!

In the meantime, here are some quotes that I found particularly intriguing: Adele’s response to people discussing her weight loss ad nauseam for years.

The singer said she was “fucking disappointed” that women were the ones having the most “brutal conversations” about her weight loss.

“My body’s been objectified my entire career,” the Grammy winner said. “It’s not just now. I understand why it’s a shock.”

In early 2020, Adele revealed she had lost heaps of weight after exercising over a two-year period.

However, some people accused the singer of looking “too skinny” at the time, while others made the assumption that she must’ve succumbed to pressure from the media and society in general to alter her appearance.

Adele told Vogue, “I understand why some women were especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.

“And the worst part of the whole thing was that the most brutal conversations were being had by other women about my body,” she added. “I was very fucking disappointed with that. That hurt my feelings.”

In her American Vogue cover story, she said part of the reason why she started working out was to help ease her anxiety.

“It became my time,” the singer said. “I realised that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight.”

Earlier this week, Adele announced on Instagram that her brand new single ‘Easy On Me’ is dropping on October 15.

She shared a teaser clip on the ‘gram, featuring her signature winged eye-liner. It’s v. captivating stuff!

Have a peek below: