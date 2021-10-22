ICON, LEGEND AND GODESS ADELE reckons the most intimating venue she’s ever performed at was *checks notes* ANZ Stadium in Sydney, and I’m cackling.

The ‘Hello’ singer confessed the tidbit as part of Vogue’s 73 questions series. You know those videos that are supposed to be candid but often feel extraordinarily planned and stiff?? Yeah, those.

In the video, Adele was asked: “Which venue was the most intimidating or terrifying to perform in?”

“I would say, the ANZ stadium in Sydney. It was sitting something like 100,000,” Adele replied.

For context: throughout her career Adele has performed at a multitude of venues like, Maddison Square Garden, Wembley Stadium, Greek Theatre and festivals like Glastonbury, plus award shows like The Grammys.

Now, for me personally I’d find ANZ stadium much less daunting than The Grammys… but hey, each to their own.

But fun fact: That 2017 concert actually broke records for being the most attended event since the Sydney Olympics… so go off, sis.

Also, imagine being at a stadium with 99,000 other people? My COVID mush brain literally cannot comprehend. On one hand, I can’t wait to be smushed amongst hundreds of sweaty strangers just for the pure novelty. But on the other, gross.

Can you believe it’s been six years since Adele’s last album, titled 25??? Now, at age 33, she’s given us the ultimate divorce album and I’m honestly obsessed.

Her albums are are famously named after the age in which she records them—e.g. 19 and 25. While she’s 33-years-old now, her third studio album has been in the making for a long time.

The anticipation was so hyped, that earlier this month hints started dropping all around the world that an album was coming. Funnily enough, one of those places was in Sydney’s Circular Quay on Alfred street.

The “30” projections around the world is owned by Adele’s label Sony Music as a strategy announcement of her new album. #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/2RJJfFN3qL — Adele Daily ³⁰ (@adeledailynet) October 2, 2021

Who would’ve thought Sydney was such a cultural icon to our lord and saviour, Adele?