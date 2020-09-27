Thanks for signing up!

Everyone’s favourite island gyal Adele has made her first Insta post since the whole bikini debacle, and this time it’s a video of her getting the fright of her life from her good mate Nicole Richie.

Adele shared the clip as part of a birthday post for her friend who turned 39 a week ago.

“Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace Nicole Richie,” she wrote in the post.

“I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl!

“Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back.”

Ok enough of the wholesome friendship between Adele and Nicole, let’s jump right to the jump scare. Pun very much intended.

“EEEEEHHHHHHHH!”

Adele has a powerful set of lungs and the vocal range to match, but in this fight-of-flight situation we’re instead treated to an extremely British, extremely terrified shriek.

Afterwards, once her heartbeat has presumably fallen slightly, Adele lets out a cheeky lil’ “for fuck’s sake.” Adele is a slightly more posh Gemma Collins and we love that for both of them, tbh.

That profane quip ended up being the top comment, of course.

Now we know what it’s like to get a birthday shoutout from Adele.