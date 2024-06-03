Adele Slammed A Fan Who Seemingly Made A Homophobic Remark But There May Have Been A Mistake

Over the weekend, Adele was praised online after she called out an audience member who reportedly made a homophobic comment at the start of Pride Month. However, a huge rumour about the heated exchange has surfaced on social media making things a tad bit awkward.

Besides having the best vocals of the century (soz stans, don’t come for me), another thing that we love about Adele is her down-to-earth personality.

Throughout her Las Vegas residency, the “Someone Like You” singer has had a bunch of viral moments such as protecting a fan who was being forced to sit down and her iconic warning to the audience after there was that weird phenomenon where folks were throwing shit on stage.

One of my favourite moments was when she spotted the doctor who helped deliver her baby in the audience. The footage was a major tear-jerker.

Recently, the star was celebrated and praised online after she put an audience member on blast for allegedly saying “Pride sucks” over the weekend, which marked the beginning of Pride Month.

“Did you come to my fucking show and just say ‘pride sucks’, are you fucking stupid?” Adele clapped back at the audience member.

“Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?”

However, rumours are beginning to circulate that the audience member actually yelled “work sucks”.

You see, a longer version of the viral interaction surfaced on social media where it was revealed that Adele was speaking about her hectic work schedule as a world-class artist. It was during this conversation the heckler reportedly yelled “work sucks”.

However, this is where things get a bit murky, so please, with most pieces of gossip, take it with a grain of salt.

One person, who posts under the username @nikitajshah, claimed that they were in the audience when the interaction happened. They also claimed that the person did say “work sucks” which was misinterpreted by the “Hello” singer.

“Yeah, I was in the section next to him. He said work sucks because she mentioned something about working. It was all very awkward,” the user wrote.

Other people, on X chucked in their two cents, writing that they also heard “work sucks” over “pride sucks”.

This really is one of those audio illusions. If I listen for 'pride,' i hear pride. If I listen for 'work' i hear work. But she was talking about pride when the person yelled. 'Work sucks' makes no sense. And the tone of the yell clocks with a bro annoyed at pride.

Neither Adele nor the alleged audience member have spoken out about the interaction.

However, punters online are just glad that the vocalist is ready to defend the LGBTQIA+ community, with many people calling Adele “mother” after the sharp clap back.