Vocal superstar and everyone’s favourite white woman with the pipes, Adele, has dropped her first single since 2016, ‘Easy On Me’, with a heart-wrenching video to match. And yes, babes, it’s about divorce.

The video features Adele packing up her shit and getting in a car to hit the road and essentially start bawling her eyes out. Music sheets are flying out the windows of her car, tears are falling, it’s truly magic. Makes me wanna get divorced. Almost.

The whole video starts in a sombre black and white, until the music picks up and we’re met with a gorgeous coloured video again, with Adele looking simply stunning, luv. Sad as all hell, but stunning.

Here, enough of me talking. Watch the video for yourself before it hits millions of views and becomes the new popular ballad.

Fans of Adele will know that she’s been teasing a happy album for years now, but of course, when someone goes through a rough divorce, your plans change.

In ‘Easy On Me’, Adele sings:

There ain’t no room for our things to change

When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways

You can’t deny how hard I’ve tried

I changed who I was to put you both first

But now I give up

Is anyone else crying at the club right now? I feel like I’ve just been abandoned at the altar.

And if anyone is surprised that ’30’ is going to be about the singer’s recent split from husband of five years, Simon Konecki, do you not watch Adele’s Instagram lives? (Please do if not, they’re iconic).

Start ur morning with ADELE saying DIVORCE BABE DIVORCE pic.twitter.com/fKZZ6XIYa0 — Dola ♡ | ADELE ³⁰ IS COMING (@DolalovesAdele) October 10, 2021

Well, if you need me I’m going to be learning all the lyrics to this tear-jerker, plotting my way onto an open road, hiring a ute or something, and getting a bunch of music sheets. Hell, if Adele is in her divorce era, so the fuck am I.

Adele’s new album ’30’ will be dropping on November 19, so get ready to take those wedding rings right off.