Adele fans were left devastated after her Vegas residency was cancelled due to a COVID outbreak behind-the-scenes.

In an emotional video message to fans over the weekend, Adele sadly revealed that she’s been forced to cancel her upcoming shows.

Then in a series of emotional FaceTime calls with fans, Adele promised to make it up to them someday.

“I just want to apologise and thank all those who have shown me their love and support,” she said.

“I am so blessed to have the best fans in the world. I promise I will be 100 per cent back.”

Now, sneaky sources have told The Sun that apparently the singer’s residency was “heading for disaster” before the shows were canned due to “explosive fights” between Adele and set designer Esmeralda Devlin.

“In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es,” an insider revealed.

“She was already nervous and the falling-out sent her spiralling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect.”

A separate insider claimed the dispute came after the production had already been thrown into chaos by “endless changes” to the running order.

Apparently “there was no real clarity around what Adele wanted for the show because of the endless changes being made to the production.

“It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza.

“So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments.”

READ MORE Adele FaceTimed With Fans At A Postponed Gig And The Emotional Clips Have Set Fire To The Rain

They continued: “Most shows have teething problems of one kind or another, but there has been a feeling for some time that these shows were heading for disaster.

“It is well known that Adele suffers badly with anxiety when it comes to performing live, so it’s hard to imagine her going ahead if she wasn’t happy.”

And tellingly, a statement issued by Caesars Palace last week did not mention COVID as the reason for the cancellation, but noted: “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex.”

Hmm…

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.