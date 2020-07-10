TikTok megastar Addison Rae Easterling, aka Addison Rae, has apologised for sharing a video in 2016 which reportedly suggested the Black Lives Matter movement is a “cult”.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the 19-year-old said she owed her fans a mea culpa for reposting the clip.

“Because of my privilege, I didn’t understand and wasn’t educated enough about the social injustices facing the Black community,” she wrote.

“All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do.”

Easterling, who commands a cool 49.6 million followers on TikTok, said she will “never stop growing, learning and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified” in the fight against systemic racism.

While many fans have praised the social media gun for clarifying her support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the apology raises questions the expectations placed on young influencers.

You’ve probably done the maths already, but Easterling was 15 at the time she re-shared the clip in question.

That’s been pointed out by some fans, who recognise that maybe, just maybe, not everyone is fully versed on emergent social justice movements before they finish Year 10.

It’s sad that we live in a world that something you did 4 years ago at 15, would be held against you and affect your livelihood. — Asian Andy (@AsianAndyFilms) July 8, 2020

She was 15 y’all!!! — Dayanara (@DayanaraGuerr10) July 8, 2020

Cancel culture is so gross. She posted a video at 15 years old! Not last week. Not last month, 4 years ago!!! Let her grow and learn, she is still a teen and doesn’t have all the answers. People are just never happy. — Stephanie (@IMaCaNcErGrL) July 8, 2020

Easterling’s statement comes after an uncharacteristic week of social media silence, but given the drama that’s unfolding elsewhere in the elite TikTok community, sitting that one out may not have been the worst decision.