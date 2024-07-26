Ada Nicodemou Responds To Rumour That She & James Stewart Have Caused Drama On Home & Away Set

Ada Nicodemou has spilled some tea on her relationship with Home and Away co-star James Stewart, saying their off-screen romance is “really boring” compared to that of their soap opera counterparts.

Nicodemou, who confirmed her relationship with Stewart earlier this week, shared more titillating details during an interview on 2DAY FM’s Hughesy, Ed & Erin radio show on Friday.

The actress was asked whether it was her Home and Away character, Leah, who fuelled the romance with her co-star, since the Summer Bay resident is married to Stewart’s Justin on the show.

While it’d be all-too-exciting for this to be a case of art imitating life, Nicodemou said the reality of hers and Stewart’s pairing was more of a coincidence, since they’ve “been friends for a very long time.”

She continued: “We’ve known each other for a very long time, like 25 years… It was very unexpected but we’re happy and it’s really lovely.” *Cries in single*

Nicodemou went on to address rumours that her relationship with Stewart had ruffled a few feathers on the set of Home and Away, since Stewart was previously married to former co-star Sarah Roberts (classic soap love triangle stuff). At the time, it was reported that the cast and crew were “not speaking to Ada anymore” amid her budding romance with Stewart — which bloomed not long after his divorce — but Nicodemou seemingly dismissed all that chatter.

“We’re professional [and] we keep it all very separate,” she told Hughesy, Ed & Erin. “We’ve always been very comfortable working with each other.” The actress added that she and Stewart have “always got on really well on set, and nothing’s changed.”

Elsewhere, Nicodemou was quizzed on the similarities between her real-life relationship and that of her character, and since Summer Bay attracts drama at a level on par with whenever I stub my toe (seriously, what’s in the water over there?), I’m glad she confirmed that she and Stewart are the better pair.

Leah and Justin live for the drama. Ada and James, not so much. (Source: Channel 7).

“Definitely the Ada and James in real life,” Nicodemou said when asked which couple is happier. “I mean, do you know what our characters have gone through! Leah has been kidnapped, I can’t tell you how many times [and] she actually threatened him with a knife last year.”

As for what their relationship is actually like compared to Home and Away, Nicodemou said she and Stewart “are really boring”, which is just something impossibly hot couples say to make normies like me feel better.

Anyway, I guess it’s time to join the cast of Home And Away, since the guy on Hinge just ghosted me.