Ada Nicodemou & James Make Their Red Carpet Debut As An IRL Couple At The Logies

Home And Away‘s latest golden couple Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart have made their red carpet debut at the 2024 TV Week Logies Awards.

Ada and James hit the Logies red carpet alongside their Home And Away co-stars but after announcing that their on-screen relationship had blossomed into an IRL connection back in July, all eyes and cameras were on them as they strutted down the carpet hand in hand.

The duo looked very loved up as they made their way down the row of reporters before heading into the official event at The Star, Sydney.

After becoming known for absolutely turning it UP at the Logies each year, Ada’s look did not dissapoint. She wore a gorgeous black, mermaid off the shoulder number which hugged her curves in all the right ways. James decided to slightly mix up the bloke red carpet uniform by opting for a grey velvet suit jacket.

Stop, they’re so cute!!! (Photo by Hanna Lassen/Getty Images for TV WEEK Logie Awards)

On Home And Away, Ada and James play married couple Leah and Justin. On screen, their characters began as friends before their relationship took a turn for the romantic. And it seems like that’s exactly what happened with these two IRL.

Ada had seperated with her husband Adam Rigby in late 2023. While back in April, James’ ex-wife and former Home And Away co-star Sarah Roberts confirmed that they’d called time on their relationship after four years of marriage.

After finding themselves single, life seemed to imitate art. And, following a heap of speculation, Ada and James confirmed they were together through an interview with Stellar.

“Jimmy and I are together, yes,” she told the publication.

“At 47, you know what you want and what you don’t. It’s only early days. It’s very recent and very unexpected. I’m super happy. It’s really lovely.”

Ah, the glow of new love. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Sadly for the gossip lovers among us, Ada didn’t spill on how they initially hooked up. But fingers crossed that their IRL relationship isn’t as drama-filled as their on-screen characters.

That shit is wiiiillllldddd.