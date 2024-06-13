Home And Away Cast Reportedly ‘Aren’t Talking’ To New Couple Ada Nicodemou And James Stewart

A source has delivered piping hot tea from the set of Home and Away, this time centred on the relationship between castmates Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart.

ICYMI, Ada and James — who play an onscreen couple on the Aussie soap — became the subject of romance rumours last month, not long after James’s split from ex-wife and former co-star, Sarah Stewart, was confirmed in April.

Now, a source has told Yahoo Lifestyle that the new couple’s relationship has caused tensions on set, especially given Sarah’s friendship with Ada during her four-year stint on Home and Away.

James and Ada’s onscreen counterparts tied the knot in an April episode of Home and Away. Source: Channel 7.

“No one respects someone who sleeps with their friend’s ex-husband,” the source said. In what reads like a storyline that’d make it on to the soap itself, the insider said “a lot of the cast and crew aren’t talking to Ada anymore because Ada and Sarah were really good friends.”

The source went on to describe Sarah, who portrayed the character of Willow Harris from 2017 to 2021, as “literally the most lovely, beautiful person,” saying friends are “proud of her courage and resilience.”

Sarah confirmed her split from James last month, telling Stellar Magazine that their divorce had been finalised in March. The pair first met on the set of Home and Away in 2017, and announced their engagement the following year.

“Sometimes people just grow apart and that’s OK,” Sarah told Stellar. “The sorrow is… explosive, and that’s because a major chapter of my life was closing.”

James and Sarah announced their divorce in April after five years of marriage. Source: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images.

Days after that interview was published, James and Ada were spotted kissing (or more accurately, tongue jousting) outside a Sydney pub, and were elsewhere seen on an outing with James’s daughter, Scout.

While neither party has confirmed their romance (a papped makeout sesh is worth a thousand words), Ada might’ve dropped hints in a column for Stellar Magazine; the apparent vehicle for all of Summer Bay’s Lady Whistledown-like tea.

“What truly matters is the happiness and love we share,” Ada gushed, seemingly love-drunk, in the Mother’s Day column.

The actress went on to write that her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Chrys Xipolitas, “doesn’t need the flawless, unblemished version of me; he needs the real, joyful, sometimes frazzled me”.

Somewhere out there, along the drama-clad shores of Summer Bay, Alf is shaking.

Image source: Channel 7.