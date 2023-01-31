After her red-hot tour that sold out like hotcakes last year, ya girl and fave over-sharer Abbie Chatfield is hitting the road again for another whip around Australia. She’s cracking open the confessional chest in the darkest corner of her mind for The Trauma Dump Tour in April and May.

There’s nothing like unlocking the ol’ trauma vault and (consensually) offloading all your deepest thoughts onto a well-trusted friend. But how about standing on a stage and doing that in front of a thousand-odd people who adore you? That’s surely primed to be fresh fodder for the traumy-v if shit hits the fan.

“I had an absolute blast sharing stories and opening the conversation with audiences on the A Hot Night… tour in 2022 so I thought it’s time to unleash my nightmare fuel and offload traumatic relationship stories with you in 2023,” Abbie said in the tour’s release.

“Strap yourselves in, The Trauma Dump Tour shows are going to be wild.”

Live nightmare fuel! Traumatic relationship tales! Abbie solo on a stage looking impossibly stunning while discussing some of man’s greatest horrors! Hot damn this show has it all.

Abbie’s Trauma Dump Tour is set to kick off at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 28 before heading to Adelaide, Perth and Brisbane before closing the vault door again in Sydney on May 27. All shows are — understandably — aged 16+ because no children should be privvy to the trauma vault.

Tickets for the whole tour are on sale from 10am on Monday February 6 through the Frontier Touring website. As always there’s a cheeky presale happening on Thursday Feb 2 from 10am.

Abbie Chatfield The Trauma Vault Tour 2023

Friday 28 April

​Palais Theatre

Melbourne, VIC

Friday 5 May

​Thebarton Theatre

Adelaide, SA

Friday 12 May

​Perth Concert Hall

Perth, WA



Thursday 18 May

​Queensland Performing Arts Centre

Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 27 May

​Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW