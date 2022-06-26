Abbie Chatfield has shared a photo of herself taken the day before she had her abortion, expressing her solidarity with women’s reproductive rights following the overruling of Roe v Wade.

In 2019, Chatfield revealed she had an abortion several months before going on The Bachelor, choosing to share her story to end the stigma surrounding abortions.

In the poignant post she shared on Instagram, Chatfield said she felt sick and cried herself to sleep upon hearing the news that the Supreme Court of the United States had abolished the constitutional right to abortion.

“This is me before I had my abortion, at the earliest stage you can realistically tell that you’re even pregnant,” she said.

“Here, I’m 6 weeks pregnant. Thankfully, I had access to safe abortion literally the day after finding out that I was pregnant.

“I remember not sleeping the night before the procedure, worried that I had missed the cut off date, and I would have to carry a child to term.”

READ MORE Phoebe Bridgers Shared Her Abortion Story As Reproductive Rights Come Under Threat In The US

Speaking about her choice to undergo the procedure, Chatfield said: “It wasn’t an easy decision but it was the right decision.”

“I was 23, and had a decent job, but I did not want a child, and that was reason enough.”

Chatfield’s honesty echos the sentiment that women don’t need to justify their choice to have an abortion; it is a fundamental right to be in control of our own bodies.

And restricting that freedom will endanger women’s lives.

“Anyone who is for this overturning is not pro life, they are anti choice,” she said.

“People will die because of this ruling. Without a doubt.”

READ MORE Here’s Where All The Roe V Wade Solidarity Protests Are Happening In Australia This Week

Chatfield is one of many people to express their disgust over Roe v Wade being overruled, which will allow individual states to introduce abortion bans.

Per the New York Times, at least nine states have already stopped performing abortions since the law was overturned on Friday 24 June.

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama said she was “heartbroken” over the decision, while Billie Eillish protested against the ruling during her headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

just because you’re not an American citizen does not mean the overturning of Roe V Wade is none of your business. if you support womens rights and human rights you NEED to be vocal about how drastic and appalling the overturning of the constitutional right to an abortion is. — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 24, 2022

Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2022

And so it goes….Gutted. Now more than ever we have to use our voice and power! WE the people……🙏🏿🙏🏿https://t.co/8gFi0AbNSQ — Viola Davis (@violadavis) June 24, 2022

Protests are happening across Australia next week to show solidarity with our mates in the US. Find out when and where they’re happening here.