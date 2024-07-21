Abbie Chatfield Reveals She Thought About Going Into Politics After Her Reality TV Career

Reality TV star and entertainment powerhouse Abbie Chatfield has spilled some saucy deets about her future ventures and revealed that she might have her eyes set on politics. Can you imagine an It’s A Lot episode at Parliament House? Count me in.

Abbie Chatfield is one of the Aussie superstars who utilise their platform as a vessel to highlight political and social issues. From her Instagram account — which boasts more than 478K followers — and her It’s A Lot podcast, you do not have to scroll far to see Abbie lobbying for change.

Although Abbie is known for her contributions to Australian entertainment, from competing in reality TV to hosting the whole shebang, she has since revealed that she’s thought about lending her voice to politics.

“Actually, recently I was like ‘maybe I should go into politics,’ but I’m tired. Maybe if FBoy Island, Season Three, doesn’t happen,” Abbie shared with Good Weekend after being asked, “When are you going to run for office”.

(Image source: Instagram / @abbiechatfield)

During her chat with the publication, Abbie revealed that her values stemmed from her upbringing, specifically her mother.

“I grew up with a single mother, no men in the house, so I never had these problematic, patriarchal ideals instilled in me,” the FBoy Island host revealed.

“My mum’s a really intelligent, vocal, progressive woman.

“Growing up with her, we’d watch the news and she’d go ‘What a bloody dickhead’ or ‘Isn’t it awful the way these women are being treated?’ There was constant conversation. It helped me refine my debating skills.”

Reflecting on the current political and social issues in Australia, the former Bachelor contestant called out the country’s racism and its handling of the Voice to Parliament referendum. However, she’s excited to see all activism on social media.

“There are also so many amazing activists, and so much education on social media coming from people like [writer and transgender rights activist] Nevo Zisin, Grace Tame and Chanel Contos,” Abbie shared.

“People are having progressive conversations that are really important. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but there’s optimism and hope.”

Honestly, with the influence and power Abbie has, it would be so interesting — and refreshing — to see her tackle Australian politics.

Whatever she chooses, we’ll be here cheering her on! You go, Glen Coco.

Image source: Getty Images / Don Arnold