Abbie Chatfield Is Stepping Down From Hosting Gig Due To Headliner’s Sexual Harassment Allegations

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual misconduct.



Abbie Chatfield has stepped down as one of the co-hosts from the Australia-wide RnB and hip-hip event Fridayz Live due to current allegations against headlining act Jason Derulo.

The beloved media personality took to her Instagram with a statement on Friday morning to announce the news and stated that continuing to host the event in the midst of these legal matters would make her feel uncomfortable.

“Hi everyone,” she began in the post.

“I’m just coming on here to let you know I have decided to step down from co-hosting the Fridayz Live tour this year, and most likely in years to come.

“At this time, there is an active lawsuit involving the headline act, including an allegation of sexual harassment.

“While these are presently allegations and there has been no resolution in court, I personally don’t feel comfortable performing my duties as co-host while these legal matters are outstanding.

“This is my personal stance and I have decided to remove myself from the lineup,” she continued, apologising to fans excited to see her on the lineup.



“I wish the other acts on the lineup the absolute best for their shows and am disappointed I can’t be there,” she concluded.

Jason Derulo is one of the headlining acts at Fridayz Live. He is currently facing allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation and breach of contract from a woman named Emanza Gibson. Gibson filed a lawsuit against Derulo on October 5, claiming that he offered her a record deal with his label Future History but dropped her after she rejected his sexual advances.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Gibson told NBC News.

“I have anxiety; I’m traumatised. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

Derulo responded to the allegations in a video he posted to Instagram.

“I wouldn’t normally comment but these claims are completely false and hurtful,” he began.

“I stand against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams. I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way, and that’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims. God bless.”

The other acts appearing at the event include Boyz II Men, Flo Rida, Kelly Rowland, Jojo and Havana Brown to name a few. Originally, Abbie was set to host the event with American rapper Fatman Scoop.

This is one of the many reasons why I’m such a huge fan of Chatfield. Not only is she smart, hot and funny, but she really walks the walk when it comes to things she believes in and that’s super respectable.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.