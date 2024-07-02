Abbie Chatfield Has Sparked A Fierce Debate About Carpark Etiquette & I Agree With Her

Abbie Chatfield has divided the internet by asking if it’s “rude” to beep at someone for sitting in their car and I, for one, am so glad we are having this conversation about carpark etiquette.

Chatfield, 29, took to social media this week to ask an important AITA (am I the asshole) question:

“Am I wrong in thinking people shouldn’t beep you when you get in your car, and you’re not ready to go yet? I actually think that it’s so fucking rude,” she asked.

She went on to explain a string of excuses for her car-eating habit including being sick and having an ear infection.

“I’ve gotten in my car after yoga and I feel really dizzy, so I got some guac and chips from Guzman Y Gomez. And I’m sitting here trying to enjoy my chips, trying to get some sort of food into me before I start driving, because I’m shaking and I’m dizzy and I’m pre-menstrual and I feel really ill,” she said.

“I have an ear infection. I just need to eat something before I get on the road. And this person were sitting there, beeping at me!”

While they’re all perfectly fine excuses, I would argue that you don’t need an excuse to sit in your car and have a little treat.

Perhaps I am the asshole here because there are very few things in this world that give me more joy than eating my mandatory sweet treat in my car after running errands at my local Westfield. To be quite honest with you, the entire carpark could be crumbling around me and I am still not moving my car before I demolish the Donut King donut I *deserve* after doing my grocery shopping.

But to further illustrate her right to the carpark, Chatfield *paid* for the spot — in BONDI, no less.

“I’ve paid for an hour and 27 minutes, that ends in three minutes. I will sit here and eat my guac and chips,” she argued.

Honestly, if I’m paying the small fortune it costs to park in Bondi, you’d best believe I am leaving my car there for every second out of principle!

The video prompted an interesting discussion — particularly for Sydneysiders — who often have to fight it out for limited parking spaces. But Chatfield made the compelling argument that the lack of parking is not her problem.

“Not my issue!!! Call the council babe!! I’m gonna pass out,” she said when someone noted that there is a lack of parking.

Abbie has reignited an important debate. (Image: Instagram/abbiechatfield)

Some commenters noted that she should give the weird “I’m not leaving yet” wave if she was going to sit in her car for a while.

“The only thing is if you’re going to your car and you can clearly see someone eyeing off your parking spot then it’s courtesy to either give them a little nod if you’re leaving or do the weird ‘I’m not leaving yet’ wave, ” one commenter suggested.

Usually, I try to sit with my car off so I don’t confuse other drivers about my status, but when it’s either stinking hot or freezing cold, this logic goes out the window. I will sit in my car with the heater blasting for 20 minutes if I want to, as is my RIGHT.

Other commenters, including her former Bachelor love interest Matt Agnew agreed with her.

“Nah you’re right. I stay in my car, or sometimes get out and take a walk. Let them eat wait,” he said.

Influencer Ellie Gonsalves said she would “literally rather die in that park than give it to someone who beeps at [her].” Honestly, same girl.

I’m not actually leaving this up for debate, I am simply telling you all the facts: until your car is out of the park, that spot is rightfully yours — don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.