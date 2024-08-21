Abbie Chatfield Called Out Blake Lively For Her ‘Atrocious’ Way Of Promoting It Ends With Us

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence.

Abbie Chatfield has waded into the drama surrounding Blake Lively and her promotion of It Ends With Us. She believes Blake did a “fucking atrocious” job of marketing the film, which is about domestic violence.

ICYMI, Blake Lively has been in the middle of a media storm lately. She’s been accused of being embroiled in a heated feud with director and co-star Justin Baldoni, referencing creative differences in a revealing interview.

She also has come under fire for advertising It Ends With Us like a rom-com and promoting her haircare line rather than touching on the serious domestic violence theme of the movie. After avoiding press questions about DV, she posted two Instagram Stories about domestic violence with a link to a hotline to help those needing help. However, those expired after 24 hours and Blake hasn’t given DV messaging a permanent home on her Instagram Grid.

“Grab your friends and wear your florals,” Blake said when promoting It Ends With Us. (Image: Getty)

In a bonus episode of Abbie’s It’s A Lot podcast, she shared her frustration over the situation, stating that she believes the marketing team could have made different choices to get their message across rather than minimising the confronting subject matter.

She went on to explain that the marketing team could have asked a DV support network or charity for the best ways to publicise the film and utilise one of their spokespeople.

“The marketing of it from Blake Lively has been fucking atrocious,” Abbie said.

“I just hate that like there’s an opportunity for it to be a realistic story about DV in the limelight and it just feels like a fan fiction. It feels like Twilight… I don’t think that [Blake Lively] was equipped for this movie.”

Abbie Chatfield talked about Blake Lively’s missteps on her podcast. (Image: It’s A Lot)

“Why don’t they have a DV survivor who did align with the book, who was helped by the book, who works for a charity and is able to speak out about their experiences now,” she asked.

“I think it would have been so powerful if Blake Lively, if the stars stepped back and they had DV advocates doing all the press.”

READ MORE Blake Lively Drops IG Stories About Domestic Violence After Backlash Over It Ends With Us Promo

The FBoy Island host reckons she knows how Blake can dig herself out of this mess though, saying the star should go on Instagram Stories or do a new interview to clear everything up.

Abbie said Blake could apologise for promoting her products during the press tour, say she was “underprepared” and that she didn’t realise how “negatively impactful” her actions would be.

She added the star could donate money to a DV charity and keep educational links on her Instagram that don’t expire.

Blake Lively shared this on her Instagram Story last week. (Image: Instagram @blakelively)

I understand where Abbie is coming from, but at the end of the day, the most important thing for the big movie studios is money. It’s hard for execs to go with any plan that won’t send people flocking to the cinema, and in this case, Blake Lively’s star power was too big to ignore. It’s disappointing, especially for DV advocates, but money talks.

It has proven successful, at least when it comes to the box office. After It Ends With Us crossed the US $100 million (AUD $148 million) mark in the US, it’s set to become Blake’s highest-grossing film yet. Green Lantern currently holds the honour at USD $116.6 million (AUD $172 million), but It Ends With Us has only been out for 12 days.

I doubt we’re going to hear any other statements from Blake herself, but her co-stars may continue to pipe up to defend her behaviour.

Feature Image: Abbie Chatfield’s It’s A Lot & Getty